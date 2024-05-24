Open Menu

Don't Expect UN Peacekeepers To Stop Wars, Chief Tells AFP

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 11:31 AM

Don't expect UN peacekeepers to stop wars, chief tells AFP

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The world cannot look to UN peacekeepers as a way of stopping wars, whether in Gaza or other active conflict zones, the department chief told AFP, citing the famous Blue Helmets' inherent limitations.

A mission in the occupied Palestinian territories, for example, is only "very, very, very hypothetical," Under Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said.

The Arab League has called for such a deployment.

But Lacroix said all the basic conditions are missing: a ceasefire, an agreement from warring sides to accept UN troops, and authorization from a deeply divided UN Security Council.

UN Security Council members France and Russia are among those also discussing a role for UN peacekeepers in Gaza, once Israel's military operation to destroy the Hamas group winds down.

The idea would be to send troops through an existing UN peacekeeping operation for the middle East, known as UNTSO, which was set up in 1948 and still has a small, unarmed contingent deployed in Lebanon.

This likewise seems highly speculative, not least because UNTSO is not armed.

"Peacekeeping has its limits," Lacroix said. And "imposing peace" is not part of the UN troops' mandate.

UN peacekeeping missions have faced criticism, particularly in African deployments, of failing to do enough to protect against armed extremists.

Lacroix said the world body, which will celebrate its annual International Day of Blue Helmets on May 29, "of course needs to keep adapting."

But turning the UN troops -- trained soldiers who differentiate themselves from warring forces by wearing the UN's pale blue helmets -- into a war-fighting body is "not realistic or desirable."

"Imposing peace is... a synonym for waging war. Many states in the Security Council would be opposed to that," Lacroix said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Israel Russia Gaza France Lebanon Middle East May All From Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

12 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

12 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

12 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

12 hours ago
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaga ..

Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti

12 hours ago
 UK political leaders campaign battle for elections ..

UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts

12 hours ago
 SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan for rep ..

SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan for repairing work on May 25

12 hours ago
 UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, ..

UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, training, research

12 hours ago
 Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic ..

Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic coalition

12 hours ago
 Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty

Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty

12 hours ago

More Stories From World