Don't Expect UN Peacekeepers To Stop Wars, Chief Tells AFP
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 11:31 AM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The world cannot look to UN peacekeepers as a way of stopping wars, whether in Gaza or other active conflict zones, the department chief told AFP, citing the famous Blue Helmets' inherent limitations.
A mission in the occupied Palestinian territories, for example, is only "very, very, very hypothetical," Under Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said.
The Arab League has called for such a deployment.
But Lacroix said all the basic conditions are missing: a ceasefire, an agreement from warring sides to accept UN troops, and authorization from a deeply divided UN Security Council.
UN Security Council members France and Russia are among those also discussing a role for UN peacekeepers in Gaza, once Israel's military operation to destroy the Hamas group winds down.
The idea would be to send troops through an existing UN peacekeeping operation for the middle East, known as UNTSO, which was set up in 1948 and still has a small, unarmed contingent deployed in Lebanon.
This likewise seems highly speculative, not least because UNTSO is not armed.
"Peacekeeping has its limits," Lacroix said. And "imposing peace" is not part of the UN troops' mandate.
UN peacekeeping missions have faced criticism, particularly in African deployments, of failing to do enough to protect against armed extremists.
Lacroix said the world body, which will celebrate its annual International Day of Blue Helmets on May 29, "of course needs to keep adapting."
But turning the UN troops -- trained soldiers who differentiate themselves from warring forces by wearing the UN's pale blue helmets -- into a war-fighting body is "not realistic or desirable."
"Imposing peace is... a synonym for waging war. Many states in the Security Council would be opposed to that," Lacroix said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti
UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts
SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan for repairing work on May 25
UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, training, research
Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic coalition
Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty
More Stories From World
-
Trump courts Biden's Black, Hispanic coalition in NY2 minutes ago
-
Four dead, 21 injured in Spain restaurant roof collapse2 minutes ago
-
S. African vote rivals stage last rallies with ANC majority in balance2 minutes ago
-
Biden woos Kenya's Ruto with major ally status on state visit2 minutes ago
-
Italian activist on trial in Hungary assualt case3 minutes ago
-
Agreement reached at UN on biopiracy treaty3 minutes ago
-
Massive landslide hits Papua New Guinea, many feared dead3 minutes ago
-
Trump says he will quickly free US journalist but Russia denies contacts10 hours ago
-
Two dead, 12 injured after building collapses in Spain's Mallorca: rescuers10 hours ago
-
Republicans sink fresh bid to beef up US border security10 hours ago
-
UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts12 hours ago
-
Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic coalition12 hours ago