Football: French Ligue 1 Results - 2nd Update
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:
Paris Saint-Germain 2 (Abdelhamid 17-og, Ramos 19) Reims 2 (Munetsi 7, Diakite 45)
Le Havre 1 (Operi 60) Toulouse 0
Metz 1 (Mikautadze 33-pen) Clermont 0
Strasbourg 0 Monaco 1 (Ben Seghir 72)
Lille 2 (David 84, 90+2) Rennes 2 (Blas 1, Kalimuendo 20)
Playing later
Played Saturday
Lens 1 (Aguilar 32) Brest 0
Lorient 0 Lyon 2 (Tagliafico 52, Balde 65)
Friday
Nice 1 (Boga 12) Montpellier 2 (Todibo 10-og, Savanier 42-pen)
