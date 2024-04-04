Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) French Ligue 1 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 27 18 8 1 64 23 62
Brest 27 14 8 5 37 20 50
Monaco 27 14 7 6 52 38 49
--------------------------------
Lille 27 12 10 5 39 24 46
--------------------------------
Nice 27 12 7 8 28 22 43
--------------------------------
Lens 27 12 6 9 36 29 42
--------------------------------
Marseille 27 10 9 8 40 30 39
Rennes 27 10 9 8 40 33 39
Reims 27 11 6 10 35 36 39
Lyon 27 10 5 12 31 41 35
Toulouse 27 8 8 11 32 36 32
Strasbourg 27 8 8 11 30 39 32
Montpellier 27 7 9 11 33 40 29
Nantes 27 8 4 15 26 42 28
Le Havre 27 6 9 12 26 35 27
--------------------------------
Lorient 27 6 8 13 35 50 26
--------------------------------
Metz 27 6 5 16 25 44 23
Clermont 27 4 8 15 19 46 20
Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble
Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
