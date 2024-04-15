Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) French Ligue 1 table after this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 28 18 9 1 65 24 63
Brest 29 15 8 6 44 27 53
Monaco 28 15 7 6 53 38 52
--------------------------------
Lille 28 13 10 5 42 25 49
--------------------------------
Nice 28 12 8 8 28 22 44
--------------------------------
Lens 29 12 7 10 38 32 43
--------------------------------
Lyon 29 12 5 12 38 45 41
Reims 29 11 7 11 36 39 40
Marseille 28 10 9 9 41 33 39
Rennes 29 10 9 10 41 36 39
Toulouse 29 9 9 11 34 37 36
Strasbourg 29 9 9 11 33 40 36
Montpellier 29 8 10 11 36 41 33
Nantes 29 9 4 16 28 45 31
Le Havre 29 6 10 13 27 37 28
--------------------------------
Lorient 28 6 8 14 35 52 26
--------------------------------
Metz 29 7 5 17 30 49 26
Clermont 29 4 10 15 21 48 22
Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble
Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
