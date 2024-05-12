Football: Italian Serie A Results
Published May 12, 2024
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Lazio 2 (Patric 45+2, Vecino 89) Empoli 0
Playing later (GMT)
Genoa v Sassuolo, Verona v Torino (both 1300), Juventus v Salernitana (1600), Atalanta v Roma (1845)
Monday
Lecce v Udinese (1630), Fiorentina v Monza (1845)
Played Saturday
AC Milan 5 (Bennacer 35, Pulisic 59, 86, Reijnders 74, Leao 84) Cagliari 1 (Nandez 63)
Napoli 0 Bologna 2 (Ndoye 9, Posch 12)
Friday
Frosinone 0 Inter Milan 5 (Frattesi 19, Arnautovic 60, Buchanan 77, Martinez 80, Thuram 84)
