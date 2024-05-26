Open Menu

Osaka Sets Up Possible Swiatek Clash At French Open

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Osaka sets up possible Swiatek clash at French Open

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Naomi Osaka reached the French Open second round for the first time in three years with a battling victory over Italy's Lucia Bronzetti on Sunday, setting up a likely meeting with world number one Iga Swiatek.

Osaka, who took a 16-month hiatus from tennis in September 2022 to start a family, was inconsistent in the first match on Court Philippe Chatrier of the tournament but secured a 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 win.

"It feels really nice to be back and I'm just really grateful to be here in front of everybody," said Osaka.

"I think there were moments when I played really well."

She will next face her fellow four-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek if the Pole sees off Leolia Jeanjean on Monday.

The pair have only played each other twice before, with their last meeting a Swiatek victory in the 2022 Miami Open final.

Sunday was Osaka's first match win at a Grand Slam event since the 2022 Australian Open, after losing in the French Open and US Open opening rounds that year and at Melbourne Park earlier this season.

The Japanese star has never reached the second week at Roland Garros, with all of her major titles coming on the hard courts of Melbourne and New York.

She also withdrew from the tournament in 2021 to protect her mental health after being fined for opting out of mandatory media commitments.

Osaka, currently world number 134 as she steadily makes her way back up the rankings, was in fine form early against Bronzetti, wrapping up a dominant first set after just 26 minutes with an ace.

She did not face a break point until she dropped serve in the 10th game of the second set as the match went into a decider.

The former world number one quickly retook control, reeling off the first four games of the third set.

But Osaka missed a break point for a 5-0 lead and then fell apart as Bronzetti powered back, recovering the two breaks and moving 5-4 ahead.

The 26-year-old Osaka managed to gather herself, though, breaking again in the 11th game before taking her first match point when Bronzetti netted a forehand.

Related Topics

Tennis World Fine Melbourne Nice Osaka Lead Miami New York Italy September Sunday Australian Open Family Media Event All From Court US Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

21 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

23 hours ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

23 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

23 hours ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

24 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

1 day ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

1 day ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

1 day ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World