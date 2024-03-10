Open Menu

Football: Scottish Cup Result

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Football: Scottish Cup result

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Scottish Cup result on Sunday:

Quarter-finals

Celtic 4 (Maeda 7, 22, 86, Furuhashi 90+5) Livingston 2 (Mackay 12, Yengi 54)

Playing later

Hibernian v Rangers (1730 GMT)

Playing Monday

Greenock Morton v Hearts (1945 GMT)

Played Saturday

Aberdeen 3 (McGrath 11, Shinnie 33, Findlay 66-og) Kilmarnock 1 (Armstrong 41)

