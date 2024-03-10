Football: Scottish Cup Result
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 10:10 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Scottish Cup result on Sunday:
Quarter-finals
Celtic 4 (Maeda 7, 22, 86, Furuhashi 90+5) Livingston 2 (Mackay 12, Yengi 54)
Playing later
Hibernian v Rangers (1730 GMT)
Playing Monday
Greenock Morton v Hearts (1945 GMT)
Played Saturday
Aberdeen 3 (McGrath 11, Shinnie 33, Findlay 66-og) Kilmarnock 1 (Armstrong 41)
