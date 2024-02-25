Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Barcelona 4 (Raphinha 20, Joao Felix 53, de Jong 61, Lopez 90+1) Getafe 0
Alaves 1 (Benavidez 76) Real Mallorca 1 (Nastasic 88)
Almeria 2 (Romero 27, 64) Atletico Madrid 2 (Correa 2, de Paul 57)
Granada v Valencia - postponed
Playing Sunday (times GMT)
Cadiz v Celta Vigo (1300), Real Betis v Athletic Bilbao (1515), Las Palmas v Osasuna (1730), Real Madrid v Sevilla (2000)
Playing Monday
Girona v Rayo Vallecano (2000)
Played Friday
Real Sociedad 1 (Merino 86) Villarreal 3 (Comesana 17, 47, Sorloth 90+5)
