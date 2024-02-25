Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Barcelona 4 (Raphinha 20, Joao Felix 53, de Jong 61, Lopez 90+1) Getafe 0

Alaves 1 (Benavidez 76) Real Mallorca 1 (Nastasic 88)

Almeria 2 (Romero 27, 64) Atletico Madrid 2 (Correa 2, de Paul 57)

Granada v Valencia - postponed

Playing Sunday (times GMT)

Cadiz v Celta Vigo (1300), Real Betis v Athletic Bilbao (1515), Las Palmas v Osasuna (1730), Real Madrid v Sevilla (2000)

Playing Monday

Girona v Rayo Vallecano (2000)

Played Friday

Real Sociedad 1 (Merino 86) Villarreal 3 (Comesana 17, 47, Sorloth 90+5)

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona Sunday Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Celta

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

4 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

14 hours ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

14 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

17 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

18 hours ago
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

20 hours ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

21 hours ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

22 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

22 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

22 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

23 hours ago

More Stories From World