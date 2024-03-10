Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Girona 2 (Portu 13, Savinho 87) Osasuna 0
Granada 2 (Uzuni 21-pen, 45+3) Real Sociedad 3 (Umar 33, Le Normand 80, Silva 85)
Cadiz 2 (Juanmi 24, 64) Atletico Madrid 0
Valencia 1 (Duro 40) Getafe 0
Playing Sunday (all times GMT)
Alaves v Rayo Vallecano (1300), Las Palmas v Athletic Bilbao (1515), Real Madrid v Celta Vigo (1730), Real Betis v Villarreal (2000)
Played Friday
Barcelona 1 (Yamal 73) Mallorca 0
