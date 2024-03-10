Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Girona 2 (Portu 13, Savinho 87) Osasuna 0

Granada 2 (Uzuni 21-pen, 45+3) Real Sociedad 3 (Umar 33, Le Normand 80, Silva 85)

Cadiz 2 (Juanmi 24, 64) Atletico Madrid 0

Valencia 1 (Duro 40) Getafe 0

Playing Sunday (all times GMT)

Alaves v Rayo Vallecano (1300), Las Palmas v Athletic Bilbao (1515), Real Madrid v Celta Vigo (1730), Real Betis v Villarreal (2000)

Played Friday

Barcelona 1 (Yamal 73) Mallorca 0

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona Sunday All Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Celta

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

14 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

16 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

16 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

16 hours ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

16 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

17 hours ago
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

17 hours ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

17 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

24 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

1 day ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World