Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 27 20 6 1 56 18 66

Girona 28 19 5 4 59 33 62

Barcelona 28 18 7 3 57 34 61

Atletico Madrid 28 17 4 7 54 31 55

--------------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 27 14 8 5 46 26 50

--------------------------------------

Real Sociedad 28 11 10 7 40 31 43

--------------------------------------

Real Betis 27 10 12 5 32 28 42

Valencia 27 11 7 9 32 31 40

Las Palmas 27 10 7 10 29 29 37

Osasuna 28 10 6 12 31 39 36

Getafe 28 8 11 9 36 42 35

Villarreal 27 8 8 11 43 49 32

Alaves 27 7 8 12 25 33 29

Sevilla 27 6 9 12 33 40 27

Real Mallorca 28 5 12 11 24 35 27

Rayo Vallecano 27 5 11 11 23 37 26

Celta Vigo 27 5 9 13 30 39 24

--------------------------------------

Cadiz 28 3 13 12 20 38 22

Granada 27 2 8 17 30 57 14

Almeria 27 0 9 18 25 55 9

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated

