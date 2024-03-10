Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 27 20 6 1 56 18 66
Girona 28 19 5 4 59 33 62
Barcelona 28 18 7 3 57 34 61
Atletico Madrid 28 17 4 7 54 31 55
--------------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 27 14 8 5 46 26 50
--------------------------------------
Real Sociedad 28 11 10 7 40 31 43
--------------------------------------
Real Betis 27 10 12 5 32 28 42
Valencia 27 11 7 9 32 31 40
Las Palmas 27 10 7 10 29 29 37
Osasuna 28 10 6 12 31 39 36
Getafe 28 8 11 9 36 42 35
Villarreal 27 8 8 11 43 49 32
Alaves 27 7 8 12 25 33 29
Sevilla 27 6 9 12 33 40 27
Real Mallorca 28 5 12 11 24 35 27
Rayo Vallecano 27 5 11 11 23 37 26
Celta Vigo 27 5 9 13 30 39 24
--------------------------------------
Cadiz 28 3 13 12 20 38 22
Granada 27 2 8 17 30 57 14
Almeria 27 0 9 18 25 55 9
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 table19 seconds ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table20 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated20 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table20 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated20 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results20 minutes ago
-
Xi congratulates Zardari on election as Pakistani president20 minutes ago
-
Xi congratulates Zardari on election as Pakistani President20 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 2nd Test scoreboard20 minutes ago
-
'Nobody bigger than team,' says Red Bull chief Horner30 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated30 minutes ago
-
In bitcoin's shadow, another cryptocurrency, Ether, stages its own rally30 minutes ago