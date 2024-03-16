Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2024 | 10:50 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 29 22 6 1 64 20 72
Girona 28 19 5 4 59 33 62
Barcelona 28 18 7 3 57 34 61
Atletico Madrid 28 17 4 7 54 31 55
--------------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 28 15 8 5 48 26 53
--------------------------------------
Real Sociedad 29 12 10 7 42 31 46
--------------------------------------
Real Betis 28 10 12 6 34 31 42
Valencia 27 11 7 9 32 31 40
Las Palmas 28 10 7 11 29 31 37
Osasuna 29 10 6 13 33 43 36
Villarreal 28 9 8 11 46 51 35
Getafe 28 8 11 9 36 42 35
Alaves 28 8 8 12 26 33 32
Real Mallorca 29 6 12 11 25 35 30
Sevilla 28 6 10 12 35 42 28
Rayo Vallecano 28 5 11 12 23 38 26
Celta Vigo 28 5 9 14 30 43 24
--------------------------------------
Cadiz 29 3 13 13 20 40 22
Granada 28 2 8 18 30 58 14
Almeria 28 0 10 18 27 57 10
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated
