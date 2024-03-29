Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Spanish La Liga table ahead of weekend matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 29 22 6 1 64 20 72

Barcelona 29 19 7 3 60 34 64

Girona 29 19 5 5 59 34 62

Athletic Bilbao 29 16 8 5 50 26 56

--------------------------------------

Atletico Madrid 29 17 4 8 54 34 55

--------------------------------------

Real Sociedad 29 12 10 7 42 31 46

--------------------------------------

Real Betis 29 10 12 7 34 33 42

Valencia 28 11 7 10 32 32 40

Villarreal 29 10 8 11 47 51 38

Getafe 29 9 11 9 37 42 38

Las Palmas 29 10 7 12 29 32 37

Osasuna 29 10 6 13 33 43 36

Alaves 29 8 8 13 26 35 32

Real Mallorca 29 6 12 11 25 35 30

Rayo Vallecano 29 6 11 12 25 38 29

Sevilla 29 6 10 13 36 44 28

Celta Vigo 29 6 9 14 32 44 27

--------------------------------------

Cadiz 29 3 13 13 20 40 22

Granada 28 2 8 18 30 58 14

Almeria 29 1 10 18 28 57 13

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League. The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

