Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Spanish La Liga table ahead of weekend matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 29 22 6 1 64 20 72
Barcelona 29 19 7 3 60 34 64
Girona 29 19 5 5 59 34 62
Athletic Bilbao 29 16 8 5 50 26 56
--------------------------------------
Atletico Madrid 29 17 4 8 54 34 55
--------------------------------------
Real Sociedad 29 12 10 7 42 31 46
--------------------------------------
Real Betis 29 10 12 7 34 33 42
Valencia 28 11 7 10 32 32 40
Villarreal 29 10 8 11 47 51 38
Getafe 29 9 11 9 37 42 38
Las Palmas 29 10 7 12 29 32 37
Osasuna 29 10 6 13 33 43 36
Alaves 29 8 8 13 26 35 32
Real Mallorca 29 6 12 11 25 35 30
Rayo Vallecano 29 6 11 12 25 38 29
Sevilla 29 6 10 13 36 44 28
Celta Vigo 29 6 9 14 32 44 27
--------------------------------------
Cadiz 29 3 13 13 20 40 22
Granada 28 2 8 18 30 58 14
Almeria 29 1 10 18 28 57 13
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League. The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
