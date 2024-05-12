Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 35 28 6 1 78 22 90 -- champions
Girona 35 23 6 6 75 44 75
Barcelona 34 22 7 5 70 43 73
Atletico Madrid 34 21 4 9 63 39 67
--------------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 35 17 11 7 57 35 62
--------------------------------------
Real Sociedad 34 14 12 8 48 35 54
--------------------------------------
Real Betis 34 13 13 8 43 39 52
Villarreal 35 13 9 13 59 60 48
Valencia 34 13 8 13 37 39 47
Getafe 34 10 13 11 41 47 43
Alaves 35 11 9 15 34 40 42
Sevilla 35 10 11 14 47 49 41
Osasuna 35 11 7 17 39 53 40
Las Palmas 35 10 7 18 30 44 37
Real Mallorca 35 7 14 14 28 40 35
Celta Vigo 34 8 10 16 40 52 34
Rayo Vallecano 34 7 13 14 27 43 34
--------------------------------------
Cadiz 34 4 14 16 23 49 26
Granada 35 4 9 22 36 68 21 -- relegated
Almeria 34 2 11 21 33 67 17 -- relegated
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated
