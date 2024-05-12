Open Menu

Published May 12, 2024

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 35 28 6 1 78 22 90 -- champions

Girona 35 23 6 6 75 44 75

Barcelona 34 22 7 5 70 43 73

Atletico Madrid 34 21 4 9 63 39 67

--------------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 35 17 11 7 57 35 62

--------------------------------------

Real Sociedad 34 14 12 8 48 35 54

--------------------------------------

Real Betis 34 13 13 8 43 39 52

Villarreal 35 13 9 13 59 60 48

Valencia 34 13 8 13 37 39 47

Getafe 34 10 13 11 41 47 43

Alaves 35 11 9 15 34 40 42

Sevilla 35 10 11 14 47 49 41

Osasuna 35 11 7 17 39 53 40

Las Palmas 35 10 7 18 30 44 37

Real Mallorca 35 7 14 14 28 40 35

Celta Vigo 34 8 10 16 40 52 34

Rayo Vallecano 34 7 13 14 27 43 34

--------------------------------------

Cadiz 34 4 14 16 23 49 26

Granada 35 4 9 22 36 68 21 -- relegated

Almeria 34 2 11 21 33 67 17 -- relegated

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated

