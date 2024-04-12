Foreign Minister makes phone call to Algerian counterpart

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, made on Friday a telephone call to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Ahmed Attaf.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the region, most notably the Gaza Strip, its surroundings, and the efforts being exerted in this regard.