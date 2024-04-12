Foreign Minister Makes Phone Call To Algerian Counterpart
Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, made on Friday a telephone call to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Ahmed Attaf.
During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the region, most notably the Gaza Strip, its surroundings, and the efforts being exerted in this regard.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From World
-
Djokovic, Sinner into Monte Carlo quarters as Medvedev rages6 minutes ago
-
Philippines trains pet dogs for search and rescue6 minutes ago
-
Beijing slams US-Japan-Philippines summit, says S. China Sea actions 'lawful'6 minutes ago
-
Swiss university develops hopping robot to explore asteroids16 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes over 700 food baskets in Sudan’s Red Sea State16 minutes ago
-
Thai FM visits border town following clashes in Myanmar16 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes over 17,000 bags of rice in Somalia16 minutes ago
-
Hayao Miyazaki's animated fantasy stays atop Chinese box office26 minutes ago
-
Chinese scientists construct database of nutrient concentrations in Chinese lakes26 minutes ago
-
Gold teacup worth $65,000 stolen from department store in Japan26 minutes ago
-
Beijing International Film Festival to feature French film week36 minutes ago
-
Clouds gather over Japan's ambitious Osaka World Expo46 minutes ago