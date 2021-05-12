Foreign troops should withdraw from Afghanistan in orderly, responsible manner: China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :China on Wednesday called for withdrawal of the foreign troops from Afghanistan in an orderly and responsible manner to prevent any hasty actions from adversely affecting and seriously interfering with peace and reconciliation process.

"We believe that the foreign troops should withdraw from Afghanistan in orderly and responsible manner to prevent any hasty actions, from adversely affecting and seriously interfering with peace and reconciliation process," Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Hua Chunying said while responding to a question about current situation in Afghanistan during her regular briefing held here.

The spokesperson said during his meeting with foreign ministers of C-5, Wang Yi held in depth discussions with his counterparts on the current situation in Afghanistan and they also discussed how to play a role as neighbouring countries, issued a joint statement and reached important consensus.

"Wang Yi expounded on China's position on the current situation in Afghanistan during his talks with his counterparts," she added.

"China follows the principle of Afghan led and Afghan owned, a principle we believe should be implemented in the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan and efforts should be made to forge broad and inclusive political arrangement in Afghanistan to ensure that all ethnic groups and faction in the country can participate in the political life go Afghanistan in the future and enjoy equal rights," she said.

Hua Chunying said, as close neighbours of Afghanistan, the Chinese side is ready to help promote peace in Afghanistan and help Afghan achieve peace and stability at an earl y date.

Responding to a question regarding the Bangladeshi foreign minister statement about the Chinese Ambassador's remarks, she said, "I haven't seen any reports on this issue."� She said, China and Bangladesh are very good neighbours, developing bilateral relations based on mutual trust and peaceful co-existence, and have been firmly supporting each other.

"About Chinese Ambassador's remarks on the Quad which involves Japan, US, India and Australia, we have made our position clear on this issue. We believe it is an exclusive clique against China and trying to rally countries around China to work against China. So, I believe you understand our position very clearly," she added.

To a follow-up question, she said, "We always treat other countries despite their sizes as equals. We always follow the peaceful coexistence principle in developing bilateral rations and we always support each other and it is not China who has been interfering in others internal affairs. The Chinese side follows the principle of non interference in others internal affairs, it is what China has been doing.

"And India knows better than us about this Quad, what's the true intention of Quad, is it trying to exclude China, to target against China. If so, then it is not about interference, it is about expressing opposition about this Quad group. Also express the hope that that it will stop doing so," she added.