Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro Applying for US Visa Amid Legal Concerns - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is seeking a visitor visa for the United States amid accusations of wrongdoing in his native country, Financial Times reported, citing a Bolsonaro attorney.

US authorities received an application on Friday from Bolsonaro for a six-month visitor visa, the report said on Monday. Felipe Alexandre, a lawyer representing Bolsonaro, reportedly said that the former president is likely to stay in the US state of Florida.

Bolsonaro faces allegations of responsibility for riots in Brasilia earlier this month by supporters of the former president who rejected his defeat by new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro also faces allegations of wrongdoing during his time as head of state.

Bolsonaro has been staying in the US on a visa reserved for diplomats and other top government officials, which expired on the day he left office, although it has a 30-day grace period, the report said. Bolsonaro's presence in the US led 41 Democratic lawmakers to sign a letter urging the Biden administration to revoke his visa.

Alexandre denied any evidence of Bolsonaro committing a crime related to the Brasilia riots, the report added.