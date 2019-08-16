Former Colorado Governor Hickenlooper Announces Dropping Out of Presidential Race

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper announced on Thursday that he has decided to end the campaign to secure the Democratic party's nomination for president of the United States.

"This morning, I am announcing that I am no longer running for President [of the United States]," Hickenlooper said via Twitter.

Hickenlooper acknowledged that the reason for his decision to pull off from the race is that his campaign "did not have the outcome we were hoping for."

The former governor also said he has given serious thought on starting a bid to become a US senator.

Hickenlooper, 67, served as governor of Colorado from 2011 to 2019. He also served as mayor of the city of Denver for eight years prior to becoming a governor.

Hickenlooper is the second major Democratic candidate after Congressman Eric Swalwell to drop out of the presidential race.