UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi Dies Aged 67 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 11:52 PM

Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi Dies Aged 67 - Reports

Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi has died aged 67, Al Ahram reported Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi has died aged 67, Al Ahram reported Monday.

Morsi suffered a heart attack during a trial session in an espionage case in Cairo, the publication reported citing state television.

Morsi, born in 1951, graduated from Cairo University in 1978 with a masters degree in metallurgical engineering. He then moved to the United States, where he received a PhD in materials science from the University of Southern California in 1982. In 1985, Morsi returned to Egypt to teach engineering at Zagazig University. He began his political career when he successfully ran for a membership in the Egyptian parliament in 2000.

An uprising on January 25, 2011, unseated Egypt's longtime ruler Hosni Mubarak. Morsi, who was nominated by the Muslim Brotherhood (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia), won the presidential election in June 2012.

In July 2013, amid a wave of popular discontent caused by the leadership of the Muslim Brotherhood movement, Morsi was removed from power and a transitional period was announced in the country. Morsi's supporters held mass protests demanding his return to the presidency. As a result of the riots and clashes that followed the protests, hundreds of Egyptians were killed.

Since Morsi was removed from power, five criminal cases were opened against him, including in connection with clashes near the presidential palace between his supporters and opposition in December 2012, espionage in favor of Qatar and Hamas movement, his escape from prison during the 2011 mass riots and Morsi insulting judges.

Related Topics

Election Attack Terrorist Riots Russia Parliament Egypt Died Qatar Zagazig Cairo United States January June July December Criminals Muslim TV From Opposition

Recent Stories

Naya Pakistan Housing Program: two more sites sele ..

3 minutes ago

Shakib stars as Bangladesh stun West Indies with s ..

3 minutes ago

Southwestern China rattled by series of quakes

3 minutes ago

Tennis: ATP Halle results - collated

3 minutes ago

Bangladesh v West Indies World Cup scoreboard

7 minutes ago

Anderson survives Norrie scare at Queen's

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.