PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing's death was caused by the consequences of COVID-19, AFP reported citing the politician's family.

Giscard d'Estaing died at the age of 94 in his family home in Loir-et-Cher on Wednesday, the family said.

He was the president of France in 1974-1981.