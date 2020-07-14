UrduPoint.com
Former Head Of Russia's Rossotrudnichestvo Set To Become Ambassador To Bulgaria - Source

Tue 14th July 2020 | 05:55 PM

Eleonora Mitrofanova, the former head of Rossotrudnichestvo, a Russian state agency responsible for the promotion of Russian culture abroad, will be appointed as an ambassador to Bulgaria, a source in Rossotrudnichestvo told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Eleonora Mitrofanova, the former head of Rossotrudnichestvo, a Russian state agency responsible for the promotion of Russian culture abroad, will be appointed as an ambassador to Bulgaria, a source in Rossotrudnichestvo told Sputnik.

"The candidacy of E.V.

Mitrofanova as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Bulgaria has been approved by the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Presidential Administration," the source said.

Mitrofanova was appointed as the head of Rossotrudnichestvo in December 2017 and departed the agency in June 2020. She is a diplomat with solid experience, previously serving as a deputy foreign minister and Russia's envoy to UNESCO. Mitrofanova is currently serving as an ambassador-at-large with the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Anatoly Makarov currently serves as Russia's Ambassador to Bulgaria. He has been holding this post for four years.

