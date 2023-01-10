UrduPoint.com

Former Iranian President's Daughter Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison In Unrest Case - Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Former Iranian President's Daughter Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison in Unrest Case - Lawyer

An Iranian court has provisionally sentenced Faezeh Hashemi Rafsanjani, the daughter of former President Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, to five years in prison for supporting anti-government protests, her lawyer, Neda Shams, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) An Iranian court has provisionally sentenced Faezeh Hashemi Rafsanjani, the daughter of former President Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, to five years in prison for supporting anti-government protests, her lawyer, Neda Shams, said on Tuesday.

"Mrs. Faezeh Hashemi was provisionally sentenced to five years in prison on charges against her in the most recent case ... It is incorrect to comment on the verdict since it is not final," Shams tweeted.

Under Iranian law, the provisional verdict can be appealed.

Shams added that her client was still in prison and there were several other cases opened against her.

On September 27, 2022, Faezeh Hashemi, who is a prominent Iranian reformist opposition member and women's rights activist, was arrested for her support of the mass protests across Iran ignited by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab.

Many Iranian citizens held the morality police responsible for Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. During the protests, which are still ongoing, members of Iran's security forces have been attacked and some have been killed in clashes with rioters. Tehran believes the unrest was instigated from abroad.

This is not the first time Faezeh Hashemi Rafsanjani has been detained: her first arrest took place in 2009 when the female politician supported Iranian reformist politician Mir-Hossein Mousavi Khameneh during the presidential election. Subsequently, Faezeh Hashemi Rafsanjani was twice sentenced to six months in prison. She was also banned from carrying out political activities for five years.

Related Topics

Election Police Iran Tehran September Women From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Strict action to be taken against flour hoarders: ..

Strict action to be taken against flour hoarders: Chairman Chief Minister Punjab ..

2 seconds ago
 No justice impossible sans independent judiciary: ..

No justice impossible sans independent judiciary: Chief Justice of Azad Jammu an ..

4 seconds ago
 Police conducted search operation in Chakri, 24 he ..

Police conducted search operation in Chakri, 24 held in Rawalpindi

5 seconds ago
 South Korea to Correct Mistakes on Korean War Memo ..

South Korea to Correct Mistakes on Korean War Memorial Wall in US - Authorities

6 minutes ago
 Russia's Economy to Contract by 3.3% in 2023, Grow ..

Russia's Economy to Contract by 3.3% in 2023, Grow by 1.6% in 2024 - World Bank

4 minutes ago
 Dutch grant licence to exiled Russian TV channel

Dutch grant licence to exiled Russian TV channel

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.