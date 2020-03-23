UrduPoint.com
Former Scottish First Minister Salmond Acquitted Of Rape, Sex Assault Charges

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 10:35 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond was acquitted on Monday of all counts of attempted rape, and sexual and indecent assault, according to the ruling of the Edinburgh High Court's jury.

The accusations against the 64-year-old politician were brought by nine women and covered a time frame between June 2008 and November 2014. Salmond denied all charges, claiming that they were trumped up.

Salmond led Scotland from 2007-2014 and was a strong proponent for the country's independence.

