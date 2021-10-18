Former US Secretary of State Powell Dies Aged 84 Due to COVID-19 Complications - Family

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell died on Monday at the age of 84 from coronavirus-related complications, his family said in a statement.

"General Colin L/ Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff passed away this morning due to complications from COVID-19.

He was fully vaccinated," the statement read. "We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American."

The family thanked the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Washington, DC neighborhood for their caring treatment.