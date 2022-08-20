Former US Vice President Pence Says Has Not Taken Any Classified Papers When Leaving Post

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) Former US Vice President Mike Pence said that he had not taken any classified documents when leaving the post.

"No, not to my knowledge," Pence told The Associated Press, answering the question about the secret documents.

He also refused to make judgements about the searches in Donald Trump's residence.

"I honestly don't want to prejudge it before until we know all the facts," Pence added.

On August 8, the FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and seized nearly a dozen sets of documents, some marked "Top Secret," according to the disclosed search warrant receipt.