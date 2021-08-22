Fortuna Vessel Starts Laying Last Section of Nord Stream 2 in German Waters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Russia's Fortuna vessel is set to lay the last 13-14 kilometers (8 miles) of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in German waters to complete the work by September 12, the German maritime services said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Fortuna completed its operations in the Danish waters and crossed the sea border with Germany.

The German Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration, as well as the Radio Navigational Warnings Center Emden, issued notices containing the same coordinates of Fortuna's location, saying it would operate until September 12.

Sputnik has not received official confirmation from the Nord Stream 2 operator.