Founder Of Davos Forum Says Will Not Invite Trump To Future Meetings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 01:33 PM

Founder of Davos Forum Says Will Not Invite Trump to Future Meetings

Former US President Donald Trump is unlikely to be invited to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland's Davos after leaving the White House, the forum's founder and executive chairman, Klaus Schwab, has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump is unlikely to be invited to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland's Davos after leaving the White House, the forum's founder and executive chairman, Klaus Schwab, has said.

"The answer would probably be 'No,'" Schwab told Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag, when asked about sending Trump another invitation.

The 51st World Economic Forum will be held from January 25-29. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte are among those planning to attend.

