Four new deaths in India protests: state medical official

(@FahadShabbir)

Four new protesters have died in fresh clashes with police in northern India, a medical official said Friday, bringing the death toll to 14 in more than a week of unrest triggered by a contentious citizenship law

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Four new protesters have died in fresh clashes with police in northern India , a medical official said Friday, bringing the death toll to 14 in more than a week of unrest triggered by a contentious citizenship law.

The bodies of the men were brought into a hospital in Meerut, with two from neighbouring Muzaffarnagar district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, Meerut district's chief medical officer Rajkumar, who goes by one name, told AFP.

"We will be conducting a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of the death," he said, adding that seven more demonstrators were taken to local hospitals with injuries.