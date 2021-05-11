UrduPoint.com
Four People Injured In Blast, Ensuing Fire At Chemical Plant In Northeast Japan - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 10:40 AM

Four People Injured in Blast, Ensuing Fire at Chemical Plant in Northeast Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) At least four people were injured as a result of an explosion and an ensuing fire at the Sakai Chemical Industry company's plant in Japan's northeastern prefecture of Fukushima, the NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

The Sakai Chemical Industry company's plant specialized in producing zinc powder used in the cosmetics industry.

According to preliminary data, the blast in the city of Iwaki was reported at 7:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday (22:45 GMT on Monday) by a resident living in a nearby district, the broadcaster reported.

There were no reports about the evacuation of people living in residential buildings in the district in connection with the incident. Fire brigades and police officers are working at the scene.

