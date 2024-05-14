UK summons Chinese envoy over 'interference', espionage

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The UK government on Tuesday said it had summoned China's ambassador Zheng Zeguang, a day after three people were charged in the latest Beijing-linked alleged espionage case.

The foreign ministry was "unequivocal in setting out that the recent pattern of behaviour directed by China against the UK, including cyber-attacks, reports of espionage links and the issuing of bounties, is not acceptable", a spokesperson said.

The ministry said that the summons followed Monday's announcement that three people had been charged with assisting Hong Kong's intelligence service.

Chi Leung Wai, 38, Matthew Trickett, 37, and Chung Biu Yuen, 63, all from southeast England, were subsequently released on bail.