MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Matchday 34 in La Liga felt slightly unbalanced with Real Madrid playing on Friday night and Barcelona not playing until Monday, but sandwiched between the two sides, there was plenty to comment on. Here is what we learned this weekend.

1 Real Madrid's fringe players make their case

Carlo Ancelotti made sweeping changes to the side that won 1-0 away to Real Sociedad on Friday night, but his fringe players still did enough to take a narrow (and slightly fortunate win) thanks to Arda Guler's first half goal.

The 18-year-old Turk has struggled to make an impact after injuries following his arrival in Spain but showed his undoubted quality with a calm finish from Dani Carvajal's pass.

There had been talk of Guler leaving on loan next season, but after the game, Ancelotti made it clear he would be staying, although the likely arrivals of Mbappe and Endrick mean he could still struggle to get enough game-time.

2 Atletico takes big step to Champions League, but fans let it down (again)

Two deflected goals helped Atletico Madrid to a 3-1 win at home to Athletic Club and all-but ensure it will play in next season's Champions League.

Rodrigo de Paul's shot was going wide before it deflected in off Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, while Samuel Limo's shot bounced into the net off Athletic keeper Unai Simon.