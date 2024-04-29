Four Things We Learned In Spain's Matchday 34
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 02:30 PM
MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Matchday 34 in La Liga felt slightly unbalanced with Real Madrid playing on Friday night and Barcelona not playing until Monday, but sandwiched between the two sides, there was plenty to comment on. Here is what we learned this weekend.
1 Real Madrid's fringe players make their case
Carlo Ancelotti made sweeping changes to the side that won 1-0 away to Real Sociedad on Friday night, but his fringe players still did enough to take a narrow (and slightly fortunate win) thanks to Arda Guler's first half goal.
The 18-year-old Turk has struggled to make an impact after injuries following his arrival in Spain but showed his undoubted quality with a calm finish from Dani Carvajal's pass.
There had been talk of Guler leaving on loan next season, but after the game, Ancelotti made it clear he would be staying, although the likely arrivals of Mbappe and Endrick mean he could still struggle to get enough game-time.
2 Atletico takes big step to Champions League, but fans let it down (again)
Two deflected goals helped Atletico Madrid to a 3-1 win at home to Athletic Club and all-but ensure it will play in next season's Champions League.
Rodrigo de Paul's shot was going wide before it deflected in off Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, while Samuel Limo's shot bounced into the net off Athletic keeper Unai Simon.
Recent Stories
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
More Stories From World
-
China's energy storage capacity expands to support low-carbon goals16 minutes ago
-
China's giant panda couple set off for Spain16 minutes ago
-
China renews yellow alert for rainstorms16 minutes ago
-
Scotland's first minister to resign: media16 minutes ago
-
South Africa's Ramaphosa fights for political future in tight vote16 minutes ago
-
Xi, Macron to discuss Ukraine during China leader's visit16 minutes ago
-
China expresses grave concerns over Japan's planned export controls16 minutes ago
-
China's cultural sector continues to pick up in Q126 minutes ago
-
China expects 270 million daily trips during upcoming Labor Day holiday27 minutes ago
-
ChiNext Index closes higher Monday27 minutes ago
-
Kenya dam bursts, killing at least 42: governor36 minutes ago
-
Nine face trial in Germany for alleged far-right coup plot37 minutes ago