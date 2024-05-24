France Forward Olivier Giroud To Retire From Int'l Football After EURO 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) France forward Olivier Giroud will retire from international football after this summer's EURO 2024, the player confirmed on Thursday.
"To be honest, this will be my last competition with Les Bleus (the French national football team). Obviously, I'm going to miss it a lot," the 37-year-old told French sports daily L'Equipe in an interview.
The AC Milan forward said his time with the French national team will be "over after the EURO," adding that he must leave his place for French youngsters.
Giroud, who has also played for Arsenal and Chelsea, is France's all-time top scorer with 57 goals in 131 appearances, ahead of legendary forward Thierry Henry and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe.
He has been a France player since 2011, helping the team win the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia.
The EURO 2024 will be held in June and July in Germany.
France will face the Netherlands, Poland, and Austria in Group D.
Following the European Championship, Giroud will join MLS (Major League Soccer) club Los Angeles FC, he confirmed earlier May.
Recent Stories
Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 2024
Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
More Stories From World
-
France 'determined' to progress at G7 on global wealth tax3 minutes ago
-
Pandemic agreement talks come to the crunch3 minutes ago
-
Türkiye's defense minister observes EFES-2024 exercise preparations3 minutes ago
-
Four dead, two injured in northern Philippine collision3 minutes ago
-
Saudi film 'Noura' screened at Cannes Film Festival13 minutes ago
-
Four dead in Spanish resort restaurant collapse33 minutes ago
-
Kingdom signs diplomatic relations protocol with Samoa43 minutes ago
-
UK's Starmer campaigns in key election battleground Scotland43 minutes ago
-
Police in riot-hit New Caledonia shoot man dead after Macron visit43 minutes ago
-
AP to hold fourth session tomorrow in Cairo43 minutes ago
-
Uganda holds "Pearl of Africa" tourism expo53 minutes ago
-
Russia 'bogged down' in battle for border town, Ukraine says53 minutes ago