ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) France forward Olivier Giroud will retire from international football after this summer's EURO 2024, the player confirmed on Thursday.

"To be honest, this will be my last competition with Les Bleus (the French national football team). Obviously, I'm going to miss it a lot," the 37-year-old told French sports daily L'Equipe in an interview.

The AC Milan forward said his time with the French national team will be "over after the EURO," adding that he must leave his place for French youngsters.

Giroud, who has also played for Arsenal and Chelsea, is France's all-time top scorer with 57 goals in 131 appearances, ahead of legendary forward Thierry Henry and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe.

He has been a France player since 2011, helping the team win the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia.

The EURO 2024 will be held in June and July in Germany.

France will face the Netherlands, Poland, and Austria in Group D.

Following the European Championship, Giroud will join MLS (Major League Soccer) club Los Angeles FC, he confirmed earlier May.