UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Hit By Second Day Of Massive Strike Over Pension Reform

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 28 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 03:06 PM

France hit by second day of massive strike over pension reform

Travellers across France endured a second day of chaos on Friday as unions vowed to keep up their strike until President Emmanuel Macron backs down on controversial pension overhauls

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Travellers across France endured a second day of chaos on Friday as unions vowed to keep up their strike until President Emmanuel Macron backs down on controversial pension overhauls.

Rail operator SNCF said 90 percent of high-speed TGV trains were again cancelled, and several airlines dropped flights including Air France, EasyJet and Ryanair.

Nine of the capital's 16 metro lines were shut and most others severely disrupted, sparking some 350 kilometres (220 miles) of traffic jams in the Paris region, well above the usual 200 km, the traffic website Sytadin reported.

Related Topics

France Metro Traffic Paris

Recent Stories

Italy Worried About Iran's Nuclear Deal Disengagem ..

6 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

6 minutes ago

VIS reaffirms entity ratings of STML with positive ..

6 minutes ago

PTI-AJ&K outrageous over removal of Kashmiri Whats ..

6 minutes ago

Over Half of Russian Companies Believe Business Pr ..

30 seconds ago

Russia's Soyuz Launches From Baikonur With Progres ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.