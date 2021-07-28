UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France May Start Using Extended Health Passes On August 9 As COVID Situation Worsens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:46 PM

France May Start Using Extended Health Passes on August 9 as COVID Situation Worsens

France is considering introducing the extended health pass system starting August 9, as the country continues to record higher daily numbers of COVID-19 cases, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) France is considering introducing the extended health pass system starting August 9, as the country continues to record higher daily numbers of COVID-19 cases, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

"We expect an extended health pass to start operating on August 9," Attal told reporters, adding that the measure would "help save many lives."

France recorded about 27,000 cases of infection over the past day alone, the government official said with concern.

"On average, more than 19,000 cases are recorded on daily basis, that is, 97% more than a week ago," Attal stressed.

The fourth wave of the pandemic has affected the whole of France, he added.

The European country has so far recorded more than 6 million cases and over 111,000 deaths.

Last week, French lawmakers approved a new law on compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for certain professions and the extension of the health pass to bars, restaurants, leisure and cultural venues, despite mass protests. The pass is already required when visiting museums, theaters, cinemas, festivals, concerts and amusement parks.

Related Topics

France August Government Million

Recent Stories

US Imposes Syria-Related Sanctions on 8 Individual ..

2 minutes ago

US Earmarks $600Mln to Support Homeless Students - ..

2 minutes ago

USA women take first Olympic 3x3 basketball gold

25 minutes ago

New born twins recovered

25 minutes ago

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

25 minutes ago

WSSP cleaned 155 km drains in Peshawar before mons ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.