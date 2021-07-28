France May Start Using Extended Health Passes on August 9 as COVID Situation Worsens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

France is considering introducing the extended health pass system starting August 9, as the country continues to record higher daily numbers of COVID-19 cases, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) France is considering introducing the extended health pass system starting August 9, as the country continues to record higher daily numbers of COVID-19 cases, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

"We expect an extended health pass to start operating on August 9," Attal told reporters, adding that the measure would "help save many lives."

France recorded about 27,000 cases of infection over the past day alone, the government official said with concern.

"On average, more than 19,000 cases are recorded on daily basis, that is, 97% more than a week ago," Attal stressed.

The fourth wave of the pandemic has affected the whole of France, he added.

The European country has so far recorded more than 6 million cases and over 111,000 deaths.

Last week, French lawmakers approved a new law on compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for certain professions and the extension of the health pass to bars, restaurants, leisure and cultural venues, despite mass protests. The pass is already required when visiting museums, theaters, cinemas, festivals, concerts and amusement parks.