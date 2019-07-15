UrduPoint.com
France Proposes Plan To Ease US-Iran Tensions - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:20 PM

France Proposes Plan to Ease US-Iran Tensions - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) France has come up with a phased approach to the US-Iranian standoff, with Washington being asked to drop sanctions in return for Tehran scaling back its presence in the region, media said Monday.

The multistep reconciliation process includes the United States reintroducing waivers on eight countries buying Iranian oil, Lebanese channel al-Mayadeen reported, cited French diplomatic sources as saying.

Iran was encouraged to immediately come into full compliance with the 2015 nuclear treaty and use its leverage on militant groups in Iraq, Syria and Yemen to stop them from attacking US allies.

The channel was told that the rivals had not taken steps so far to soften their stance but a French presidential adviser had been given the green light to continue efforts to "revitalize" the nuclear pact.

The IAEA international nuclear watchdog confirmed last week that Iran had enriched uranium beyond the agreed level. Iran said it would continue ramping up enrichment if other signatories did not shield it from US sanctions. They snapped back into place after Washington quit the deal last year.

