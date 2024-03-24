France To Offer Evacuation Flights For Vulnerable Citizens In Haiti
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 11:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) France will provide special flights for its "most vulnerable" citizens to leave Haiti, the French foreign ministry said Sunday, after air links with Port-au-Prince were cut during political chaos.
"France's embassy in Port-au-Prince remains open and is still working despite the degraded conditions," the ministry told AFP in a statement.
It added that staff are "completely mobilised to support the French community on the ground".
Around 1,100 French citizens live in Haiti, the ministry added, many of them holding dual nationality.
Paris said that its defence ministry would be responsible for organising the flights, which are set to begin on Sunday.
People wanting to leave should contact the embassy in Port-au-Prince, the foreign ministry said, adding that it was not yet clear how many people would take up the offer.
Port-au-Prince remains subject to street battles that erupted late February, prompting the resignation earlier this month of prime minister Ariel Henry.
His departure, a key demand by an alliance of armed gangs that now control most of the capital, has not lessened the violence.
Haitians are suffering serious food shortages during the wait for a new transitional government to be formed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From World
-
Martin wins Portuguese MotoGP as Bagnaia crashes out51 seconds ago
-
Greek govt accused of manipulating train tragedy evidence11 minutes ago
-
Senegal votes for new president after years of crisis21 minutes ago
-
Martin wins Portuguese MotoGP as Bagnaia crashes out1 hour ago
-
Odermatt joins exclusive club with downhill title win4 hours ago
-
Poland to demand Russian explanation over cruise missile incursion4 hours ago
-
China-Pakistan Gandhara Art Exhibition closing ceremony held in Shenzhen, China4 hours ago
-
Irish PM-in-waiting Harris set to win party leadership5 hours ago
-
Rescuers race to find trapped people as Brazil storms kill at least 205 hours ago
-
Korcok tipped to halt Slovakia's shift towards Russia5 hours ago
-
Chad junta's main opponents barred from presidential vote5 hours ago
-
Odermatt adds downhill title as final World Cup event cancelled6 hours ago