France's Covid-19 Deaths Pass 100,000: Health Authority
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 10:09 PM
The number of people killed by Covid-19 climbed past 100,000 in France on Thursday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The number of people killed by Covid-19 climbed past 100,000 in France on Thursday, with the virus claiming a further 300 lives in the past 24 hours, the country's health authority said.
A day earlier, the death toll had stood at 99,805.