French Drug Smuggler's Death Sentence Commuted In Indonesia

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 04:00 PM

French drug smuggler's death sentence commuted in Indonesia

A French drug smuggler's death sentence has been commuted by an Indonesian court to 19 years in prison, less than three months after the surprise ruling put him in line for execution by firing squad

Mataram, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :A French drug smuggler's death sentence has been commuted by an Indonesian court to 19 years in prison, less than three months after the surprise ruling put him in line for execution by firing squad.

Felix Dorfin, 35, was handed a capital sentence in May following his arrest last year at the airport in Lombok, a holiday island next to Bali -- where foreigners are routinely charged with drugs offences.

Dorfin was carrying a suitcase filled with about three kilograms (6.6 Pounds) of drugs including ecstasy and amphetamines when he was seized, but maintained he had no knowledge of the narcotics.

The full ruling by the Mataram High Court in Lombok, dated July 29, was not available Friday, but Dorfin's lawyer and a court spokesman confirmed its decision.

"The district court considered the evidence properly but we've changed the sentence from death to 19 years in prison," said court spokesman Mas'ud, who goes by one name.

He cited "extenuating circumstances", including what he described as Dorfin's regret for any wrongdoing.

"The death sentence is for cases where there aren't any extenuating circumstances," Mas'ud said.

The new sentence requires that Dorfin pay a huge fine of some 10 billion rupiah ($705,000) within a month, or serve an additional year in prison, he added.

