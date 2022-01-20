French Education Ministry Says Less Than 2% of Teachers Attending New COVID-19 Rally

Fewer than 2% of French teachers have joined this week's demonstration against the government's anti-coronavirus policies for schools, the French education ministry said on Thursday

Only 1.67% of French teachers are marching on Thursday, compared to 31.07% at the previous demonstration on January 13, the ministry said.

The union behind the demonstrations said 62% of French teachers attended the January 13 rally but provided no figure for today's rally.

French teachers are protesting inconsistency in the government's COVID-19 policies for schools.

They say the frequent changes of rules disrupts the teaching-learning process, and the rules themselves have so far failed to protect students and teachers from the virus.

New health protocols for schools were introduced in France on January 3. Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer came under fire after presenting the new protocols to public while vacationing on the Spanish island of Ibiza. The opposition called on him to step down.