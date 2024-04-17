French Far Right Gets Youthful Vibe With 28-year-old Leader
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Royan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) France's far-right National Rally is banking on its youthful and charismatic party leader to be a major asset as it scents massive gains in upcoming European elections.
Jordan Bardella, 28, took over in 2021 as party leader from Marine Le Pen who has been trying to rid the party of the racist and anti-Semitic imprint left by her father and party founder, Jean-Marie Le Pen.
She is still widely expected to be the party's candidate in the 2027 presidential elections, her fourth bid for the Elysee, which is widely seen as her best chance to become head of state.
But since taking over as National Rally (RN) party leader, Bardella has become an increasingly visible presence in French politics, forming an effective tandem with Le Pen, who leads its MPs in parliament.
A recent election rally in the southwestern coastal city of Royan highlighted the appeal of Bardella, a major presence on the TikTok platform, with adoring fans queueing for selfies.
"I got it, I got it," shouted a happy young voter, holding up his smartphone, after getting his idol to pose with him for a snapshot.
