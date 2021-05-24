UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Fashion Tycoon Overtakes Amazon's Bezos As World's Richest Person - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 09:04 PM

French Fashion Tycoon Overtakes Amazon's Bezos as World's Richest Person - Reports

Bernard Arnault, owner of the European luxury group LVMH, which is home to top global brands Louis Vuitton, Moët, Hennessy, Fendi, Christian Dior and Givenchy, has become the world's richest person with an estimated net worth of $186.3 billion, Forbes reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Bernard Arnault, owner of the European luxury group LVMH, which is home to top global brands Louis Vuitton, Moët, Hennessy, Fendi, Christian Dior and Givenchy, has become the world's richest person with an estimated net worth of $186.3 billion, Forbes reported on Monday.

According to the magazine, Arnault's fortune has doubled since March previous year despite the pandemic, putting him above Amazon's Jeff Bezos, who is worth $186 billion, and Tesla's Elon Musk, worth $147.3 billion.

Experts believe that the rise of LVMH was propelled by Chinese shoppers, Forbes said. In the first quarter of 2021, the group recorded revenue of $17 billion, which is a 32% increase, compared to the same period in 2020.

On Monday, LVMH rose by another 0.4% during the first hours of trading, reaching the market cap of $320 billion.

Forbes noted that LVMH is not the only European luxury group to record a substantial increase in market value despite the lockdown. The net worth of Francois Pinault, owner of rival Kering Group (Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen and Gucci) has also nearly doubled since spring 2020, from $27 billion to $55.1 billion. Fortunes of Chanel brothers, Alain Wertheimer and Gerard Wertheimer, followed similar trajectory and jumped from $17 billion to $35 billion in a year.

In general, the majority of the world's richest people have become even richer since the start of the pandemic, increasing their net worths by billions, Forbes noted.

Related Topics

World China Forbes Same Elon Musk March 2020 Market Christian From Top Tesla Billion

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Pakistani minister from ..

1 hour ago

Germany’s ADIBF pavilion highlights its rich cul ..

1 hour ago

Poland Defies EU Court Order to Close Major Coal M ..

7 seconds ago

Minsk Reports Isolated Cases of Airlines Refusing ..

9 seconds ago

KP govt deputes Tourist Police in Abbottabad

11 seconds ago

PTI believes in freedom of press: Dr Firdous

13 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.