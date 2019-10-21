France believes an additional delay to Britain's exit from the EU is "in nobody's interest," a government spokeswoman said Monday, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks support from MPs for a new divorce deal

"It's now up to the British parliament to say what it thinks, it's no longer up to the European Union," Sibeth Ndiaye told journalists after a cabinet meeting.

"So a vote needs to be taken on the heart of the matter, not just stalling tactics to gain time," she said.