French Govt Says New Brexit Delay 'in Nobody's Interest'
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:45 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :France believes an additional delay to Britain's exit from the EU is "in nobody's interest," a government spokeswoman said Monday, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks support from MPs for a new divorce deal.
"It's now up to the British parliament to say what it thinks, it's no longer up to the European Union," Sibeth Ndiaye told journalists after a cabinet meeting.
"So a vote needs to be taken on the heart of the matter, not just stalling tactics to gain time," she said.