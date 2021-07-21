UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Jet Crashes In Mali, Crew Rescued - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 12:20 AM

French Jet Crashes in Mali, Crew Rescued - Defense Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) A French Mirage 2000D jet crashed in the north Mali, with pilots on board having ejected, the French Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"While carrying out its operation in Hombori region, Mirage 2000D met with an accident that required crew ejection," the ministry said.

Two men were on board, with one of them having got minor injuries and transferred to the Gao base in northern Mali, the statement read.

The jet debris were detected by forces of counterterrorist Operation Barkhane. An investigation will be opened to determine the causes of the crash, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Accident Mali Gao

Recent Stories

Chinese Hackers Breached 13 US Gas Pipeline Firms ..

31 minutes ago

Govt committed to help, assist in repatriation of ..

31 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns Baghdad Market B ..

48 minutes ago

Audit Faults US Immigration Officials for Arrestin ..

48 minutes ago

US Trade Chief Discusses Fisheries, Large Aircraft ..

48 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on market in S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.