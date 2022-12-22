UrduPoint.com

FTX Founder Bankman-Fried To Be Extradited To US On Wednesday Night - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 06:00 AM

FTX Founder Bankman-Fried to Be Extradited to US on Wednesday Night - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has given his consent to the extradition to the United States and will be flown to New York on Wednesday night, The New York Times reported.

Last week, the US Department of Justice announced charges against the 30-year-old Californian, who is being held at a prison in the Bahamas. He is accused of conspiring to defraud crypto investors of billions of Dollars in a scheme that allegedly led to FTX's downfall last month. Bankman-Fried's lawyer said during his first court appearance that his client would resist being sent to the United States, but Bloomberg news agency cited people familiar with the matter as saying on Sunday that he would no longer fight it and would make an announcement in court next week.

According to the report, Bankman-Fried told a judge in the Bahamas on Wednesday that he agreed to be extradited.

His lawyer, Jerone Roberts, said that Bankman-Fried is "anxious to leave (the Bahamas) and if it is done today it is fine," as quoted by the Nassau Guardian newspaper.

The newspaper posted a video on social media showing a convoy escorted by police arriving at Odyssey Aviation, a partnership of Fixed Base Operators and Ground Handling in the Bahamas and the US offering private aviation services, for Bankman-Fried's extradition.

The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York's Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force is handling the case. The charges against Bankman-Fried could land him in prison for up to 115 years. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Related Topics

Police Exchange Social Media Fine Nassau New York Bahamas United States Cryptocurrency Sunday Billion Court

Recent Stories

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Govern ..

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Government Protest Response - Treasu ..

5 hours ago
 National Assembly Special Committee directs to reg ..

National Assembly Special Committee directs to regularize all contractual employ ..

5 hours ago
 Covid-19 infection may reactivate several latent v ..

Covid-19 infection may reactivate several latent viruses in body: Study

5 hours ago
 Wicked winter storm threatens US holiday travel ch ..

Wicked winter storm threatens US holiday travel chaos

5 hours ago
 US lawmakers race weather to reach government fund ..

US lawmakers race weather to reach government funding deal

6 hours ago
 US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury ..

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury Department

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.