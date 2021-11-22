G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting to Take Place in Liverpool in December - UK Foreign Office

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) A summit of the foreign ministers of G7 countries will take place on December 10-12 in Liverpool, the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office says.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will host G7 counterparts from the US, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan and the EU at the global summit, which will also see the participation of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries, including Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The issues to be discussed include post-COVID19 recovery, global health and human rights.