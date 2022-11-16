G7 Leaders Agreeing on Emergency Meeting After Landing of Missile in Poland

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The G7 leaders are agreeing on an emergency meeting after the landing of a Russian missile in Poland, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing government sources in the Japanese delegation at the G20 summit in Indonesia.

Meanwhile, the meeting of the prime ministers of Japan and the UK on the sidelines of the summit, which was scheduled for Wednesday, was temporarily postponed.

Polish media reported on November 15 in the evening that two missiles had allegedly fallen on the territory of Poland - in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine, two people were killed.

The Polish Foreign Ministry said a missile that had landed in Poland was Russian-made. Polish President Andrzej Duda said Warsaw had no exact information whose missile had landed in Poland.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, no strikes were made on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border, while the published photos of some debris have nothing to do with Russian weapons; all statements by Polish media about the alleged landing of "Russian" missiles are a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation.