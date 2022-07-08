UrduPoint.com

G7 Plan To Boycott Russia At G20 Failed - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2022 | 08:23 PM

G7 plan to boycott Russia at the G20 in Bali failed, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday, commenting on the statement by German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock regarding the alleged non-participation of Minister Sergey Lavrov in G20 events

Baerbock told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Bali that Lavrov's behavior at a meeting with G20 colleagues indicated that the Russian authorities did not show "a millimeter" of readiness for negotiations. According to Baerbock, this is indicated by the fact that Lavrov carried out most of the negotiations at the G20 "not indoors, but outside it."

"From the moment the meeting of the G20 began, Lavrov was in the hall and after about two hours began to hold bilateral talks in the next room with colleagues on the same forum.

Other ministers did the same, since face-to-face forums are held exactly for this � for meetings and contacts. Otherwise, everyone would connect online or send out their speeches," Zakharova said on Telegram.

Lavrov formed a schedule in advance, worked out both the G20 meeting and the dinner on behalf of the organizers, as well as numerous bilateral contacts and communication with the international press. All materials, photos, videos on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry and in official accounts in social networks.

"Now the truth about Baerbock. She said this because G7's plan to boycott Russia at G20 had failed. No one supported the Western regimes. So they come out with anger," Zakharova added, calling Baerbock's statement "nonsense" and noting that "no Annalena is able to change the reality with her deceit."

