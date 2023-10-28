Open Menu

GAFT Concludes Participation In Tbilisi Silk Road Forum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2023 | 01:20 PM

GAFT concludes participation in Tbilisi Silk Road Forum

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The General Authority of Foreign Trade (GAFT) concluded its participation in the 4th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, which was held under the slogan, “Connecting Today, Resilient Tomorrow” in Tbilisi, Georgia, on October 26 and 27.

The forum was attended by ministers, senior officials, and representatives of the private sector.

The two-day forum, which aimed at enhancing partnerships among countries located along the Silk Road, held sessions and side events for about 2,000 stakeholders.

The forum also saw the signing of an agreement to establish the Saudi-Georgian business Council, which aims at enhancing economic relations between the two countries.

The volume of trade exchange between the Kingdom and the Republic of Georgia reached SAR206 million in 2022.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Tbilisi Georgia October Agreement Million Silk Road

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Ba ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

60 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, ..

1 hour ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia make aggress ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia make aggressive start against Kiwis

1 hour ago
 What is way out for Pakistan to reach ICC Cricket ..

What is way out for Pakistan to reach ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final?

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2023

5 hours ago
UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

11 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

11 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

15 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

16 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

16 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

17 hours ago

More Stories From World