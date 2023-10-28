GAFT concludes participation in Tbilisi Silk Road Forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The General Authority of Foreign Trade (GAFT) concluded its participation in the 4th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, which was held under the slogan, “Connecting Today, Resilient Tomorrow” in Tbilisi, Georgia, on October 26 and 27.

The forum was attended by ministers, senior officials, and representatives of the private sector.

The two-day forum, which aimed at enhancing partnerships among countries located along the Silk Road, held sessions and side events for about 2,000 stakeholders.

The forum also saw the signing of an agreement to establish the Saudi-Georgian business Council, which aims at enhancing economic relations between the two countries.

The volume of trade exchange between the Kingdom and the Republic of Georgia reached SAR206 million in 2022.