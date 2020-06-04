UrduPoint.com
Gambia Demands Transparent Investigation After Diplomat's Son Shot Dead By US Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The Gambian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has demanded a credible and transparent investigation after the son of a diplomat was shot and killed by US law enforcement officers in the state of Georgia.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Momodou Lamin Sisay was killed after a police chase that took place on Friday. Sisay pointed a handgun and opened fire at the end of the chase, prompting an officer to fire a lethal shot, investigators said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked the Gambian Embassy in Washington DC to engage the relevant US authorities including the State Department to seek transparent, credible and objective investigation on the matter," the foreign ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it will continue its probe into the incident before it is passed on to the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office for review.

Sisay is the son of Lare Sisay, a diplomat who formerly worked for the UN Development Programme.

