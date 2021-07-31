UrduPoint.com

GAO Decision To Uphold Moon Landing Partner Pick Enables Project's Development - NASA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 02:40 AM

GAO Decision to Uphold Moon Landing Partner Pick Enables Project's Development - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The Government Accountability Office's (GAO) decision to uphold NASA's selection of SpaceX as its partner for the development of a human landing system for a lunar mission allows them to continue the development and establish a timeline for the mission, NASA said.

"NASA was notified Friday, July 30, that the US Government Accountability Office has denied the protests filed by Blue Origin Federation and Dynetics and has upheld the agency's source selection of SpaceX to continue the development of its human landing system," NASA said in a statement on Friday. "Importantly, the GAO's decision will allow NASA and SpaceX to establish a timeline for the first crewed landing on the Moon in more than 50 years.

"

Earlier on Friday, GAO decided that protests from billionaire Jeff Bezos's space company Blue Origin and technology company Dynetics were groundless, as NASA was within its rights to award a $2.9 billion contract to SpaceX to develop the first lunar landing system to be used in more than 50 years.

NASA added in its statement that astronaut safety remains the highest priority during its mission to establish a long-term presence on the Moon. The pace agency said it will provide updates on the way ahead for the lunar expedition, known as Artemis, and will continue working with the Biden administration and Congress to ensure funding for the the lunar project remains robust.

Related Topics

Technology Company Gao SpaceX July Congress From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Austrian newspapers welcome Mohamed bin Zayed&#039 ..

Austrian newspapers welcome Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s visit

3 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

3 hours ago
 Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

2 hours ago
 16 members of European Parliament voice concern ov ..

16 members of European Parliament voice concern over HR violations in IIOJK

2 hours ago
 Cosmonauts Open Hatch to New Russian ISS Module Na ..

Cosmonauts Open Hatch to New Russian ISS Module Nauka First Time

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.