Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :A Nairobi court Wednesday sentenced three men to terms ranging from 41 years to life for abetting the massacre of 148 people by Somali jihadists at Garissa University in northeastern Kenya in 2015

"In this attack, many lives were lost and members of the public left in a panic," said Judge Francis Andayi, as he sentenced the trio.